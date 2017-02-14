Arconic Inc (ARNC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.23, but opened at $29.62. Arconic shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 5,778,510 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott bought 24,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $621,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,928,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,354,290.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 544,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $11,755,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,413,000 shares of company stock worth $33,678,260.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARNC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

The firm’s market cap is $13.00 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company earned $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

“Arconic Inc (ARNC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/arconic-inc-arnc-shares-gap-up-on-insider-buying-activity.html.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in providing materials and engineered products. The Company operates through segments, including Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Company offers engineered products and solutions, including fastening systems and rings, titanium and engineered products, power and propulsion, and forgings and extrusions.

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.