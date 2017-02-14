Archon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Core Laboratories N.V. accounts for approximately 5.6% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Core Laboratories N.V. worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Core Laboratories N.V. by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. during the fourth quarter worth $98,163,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 65,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,312,000 after buying an additional 69,076 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) traded down 0.17% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.69. 358,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Core Laboratories N.V. has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.78 million. Core Laboratories N.V. had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 65.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories N.V. will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Core Laboratories N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories N.V. in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories N.V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Core Laboratories N.V. is a provider of reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s services and products are directed toward enabling the Company’s clients to improve reservoir performance and increase oil and gas recovery from their producing fields.

