Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) opened at 93.21 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $304,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,109 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. writes insurance and reinsurance on worldwide basis. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The Company’s insurance, reinsurance and mortgage segments are underwriting segments. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other, which includes alternative market risks and excess workers’ compensation.

