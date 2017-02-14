Aon plc Class A (AON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.07. Aon plc Class A had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) opened at 115.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.49. Aon plc Class A has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $117.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Aon plc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Aon plc Class A to $137.00 in a report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill raised Aon plc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Langen Mcalenn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aon plc Class A in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aon plc Class A in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aon plc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc Class A by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc Class A by 1,102.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Aon plc Class A by 6.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc Class A by 70.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

