Analysts Anticipate Alleghany Corporation (Y) to Post $5.78 EPS

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Alleghany Corporation an industry rank of 72 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alleghany Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany Corporation by 133.0% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 123,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,905,000 after buying an additional 70,538 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany Corporation by 26.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,587,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alleghany Corporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 632,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,296,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Alleghany Corporation by 42.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,330,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) opened at 620.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $610.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.06. Alleghany Corporation has a 1-year low of $448.20 and a 1-year high of $622.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Alleghany Corporation Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company owns and manages operating subsidiaries and investments, which are involved in the property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. The Company operates through two segments: reinsurance and insurance. The Company’s reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty reinsurance operations conducted by the Company’s subsidiary, Transatlantic Holdings, Inc (TransRe), and its reinsurance operating subsidiaries.

