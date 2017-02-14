Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 0.8% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 927,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,794,000 after buying an additional 74,914 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) traded up 1.22% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.37. The stock had a trading volume of 960,064 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts Inc has a 12-month low of $132.98 and a 12-month high of $177.83.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.66.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (commercial) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

