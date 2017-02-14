Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Invests $1,137,000 in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 10.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,130,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 58.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,980,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,605,000 after buying an additional 733,533 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,881,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 63.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 529,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 206,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 437,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded up 0.33% on Tuesday, hitting $73.40. 886,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.24. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Tractor Supply Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply Company from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Crudele sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company operates in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle segment. The Company focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses.

