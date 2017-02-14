Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. Micron Technology accounts for 0.6% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,905,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,600,000 after buying an additional 779,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,888,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,475,000 after buying an additional 105,111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 192,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 181,957 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded down 3.26% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,812,457 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $25.50 billion. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm earned $3.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/amtrust-financial-services-inc-buys-new-stake-in-micron-technology-inc-mu.html.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

In other news, VP Brian Shirley sold 90,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $2,000,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 403,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,921,532.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott J. Deboer sold 48,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 238,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,492. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.