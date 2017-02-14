Alon USA Energy, Inc. (ALJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alon USA Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ALJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alon USA Energy, Inc. is an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products, operating primarily in the Southwestern and South Central regions of the United States. Alon markets gasoline and diesel products under the FINA brand name and is a leading producer of asphalt in the State of Texas. The Company also operates convenience stores in West Texas and New Mexico under the 7-Eleven and FINA brand names and supplies motor fuels to these stores from its Big Spring refinery. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Alon USA Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Alon USA Energy (NYSE:ALJ) traded up 2.78% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. 1,041,823 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $815.16 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. Alon USA Energy has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALJ. Halcyon Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alon USA Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alon USA Energy by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 258,400 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alon USA Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alon USA Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alon USA Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,643,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Alon USA Energy Company Profile

Alon USA Energy, Inc is an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products, operating primarily in the South Central, Southwestern and Western regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: refining and marketing, asphalt and retail. Its refineries produce petroleum products, including various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, petrochemicals, petrochemical feedstocks, asphalt and other petroleum-based products.

