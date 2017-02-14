Alacer Gold Corp (ASR) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Alacer Gold Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alacer Gold Corp from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Alacer Gold Corp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alacer Gold Corp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.62.

Shares of Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) opened at 2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.51 million and a PE ratio of 149.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Alacer Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

About Alacer Gold Corp

Alacer Gold Corp. (Alacer) is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company operates in the segment of mining, development and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. The Company’s principal products are gold, copper and silver. The Company has an interest in the Copler Gold Mine in Turkey. Its Copler Sulfide Expansion Project is a gold exploration project located in east-central Turkey.

