AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AGCO Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AGCO Corporation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of AGCO Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AGCO Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AGCO Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) opened at 64.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $64.90.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AGCO Corporation had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post $2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from AGCO Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AGCO Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AGCO Corporation by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AGCO Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $3,819,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in AGCO Corporation by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 126,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 36,162 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in AGCO Corporation by 1,556.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 108,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in AGCO Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO Corporation

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts around the world. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

