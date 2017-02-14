Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (ANW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM is a marine fuel logistics company that physically supplies and markets refined marine fuel and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. They intends to focus on growing its fleet of double hull bunkering tankers and expanding its service centers in strategic locations worldwide to further enhance the Companys extensive customer relationships and leading industry position. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) traded up 2.36% on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 339,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $427.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.86. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 22.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,172,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 403,020 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 38.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 15.7% in the second quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,708,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 232,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc is an international marine fuel logistics company. The Company markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea and on rivers. As a physical supplier, the Company procures marine fuel from refineries, oil producers and other sources, and resells and delivers these fuels from its bunkering vessels to a range of end users.

