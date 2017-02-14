Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV) Given a C$14.25 Price Target by Raymond James Financial, Inc. Analysts

Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$14.25 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) opened at 8.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.33.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, insider Donald Craig Blackwood sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.71, for a total transaction of C$348,400.00.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. It operates in the Montney resource play located in Western Canada.

