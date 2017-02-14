Adrian M. Ringrose Purchases 38 Shares of Interserve plc (IRV) Stock

Interserve plc (LON:IRV) insider Adrian M. Ringrose purchased 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £127.30 ($159.09).

Interserve plc (LON:IRV) opened at 347.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 505.96 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 347.83. Interserve plc has a 52-week low of GBX 214.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 463.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRV. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Interserve plc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on shares of Interserve plc from GBX 476 ($5.95) to GBX 518 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Interserve plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Interserve plc to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Interserve plc in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interserve plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 420.50 ($5.25).

Interserve plc Company Profile

Interserve Plc is a United Kingdom-based support services and construction company that offers advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. The Company provides a range of integrated services in the outsourcing and construction markets. It operates through three segments: Support Services, Construction and Equipment Services.

