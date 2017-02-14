Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Trading -2.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded up 2.8% on Monday after Vetr upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Vetr now has a $48.94 price target on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 15,215,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $50.87 to $53.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $44.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $792,218.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,582.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $163,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile and tablet games. The Company operates through Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision) and its subsidiaries, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard) and its subsidiaries, and Other segments.

