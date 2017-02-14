Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Vetr lowered Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.74 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened at 45.70 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $47.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $792,218.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,582.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 116,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.8% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile and tablet games. The Company operates through Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision) and its subsidiaries, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard) and its subsidiaries, and Other segments.

