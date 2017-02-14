A.G. Barr plc (BAG) Insider Purchases £148.48 in Stock

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($185.55).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Stuart Lorimer acquired 30 shares of A.G. Barr plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($186.33).

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) opened at 524.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 606.82 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 506.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.64. A.G. Barr plc has a 52-week low of GBX 455.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 614.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.19) price objective on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.69) price objective on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Whitman Howard restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.50) price objective on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.G. Barr plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 480 ($6.00) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, N+1 Singer upgraded shares of A.G. Barr plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 475 ($5.94) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.G. Barr plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 556 ($6.95).

A.G. Barr plc Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based company, which is involved in soft drinks business. The Company’s segments include carbonates, still drinks and water, and other. Its other segment includes Funkin cocktail solutions, vending machines, ice-cream and other soft drink related items, such as water cups.

