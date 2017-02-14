519,000 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 519,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,677,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.15% of CommVault Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,123,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,200,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after buying an additional 108,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth about $90,807,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,435,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) traded down 0.441% on Tuesday, hitting $50.825. The company had a trading volume of 143,110 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.746 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, VP Brian Carolan sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $482,055.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,857.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $195,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,533 shares of company stock worth $3,945,716. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

