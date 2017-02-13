Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Time Warner Inc. (TWX) to Hold

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Time Warner has outperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past one year. The company’s initiatives such as foraying into new markets and digital endeavors bode well, as evident from its positive earnings surprise streak for more than 20 straight quarters, including an earnings beat of 5% in fourth-quarter 2016. The company's investments in video content and technology continued to show results. Further, Time Warner’s significant international presence has helped broaden client base and product portfolio. Additionally, we believe that investments in programming, production and marketing, along with focus on operating and capital efficiencies augur well. However, decline in overall advertising spending and currency headwinds may adversely impact performance. On the other hand, AT&T has agreed to acquire Time Warner in an $85.4 billion deal. This prompted the company to suspend its share repurchase program in Oct 2016.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.50 price target on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Time Warner from $105.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) traded down 0.70% during trading on Monday, reaching $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,006 shares. Time Warner has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm earned $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Time Warner will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Time Warner by 15.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,411,067 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,226,875,000 after buying an additional 2,102,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Time Warner by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,466,161 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $992,432,000 after buying an additional 141,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Time Warner by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,863,677 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,145,200,000 after buying an additional 1,540,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Time Warner by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,211,653 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $733,340,000 after buying an additional 252,157 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Time Warner by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,731,095 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $535,862,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

