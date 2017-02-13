Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Univar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Univar from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) traded up 0.85% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 689,157 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. Univar has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $31.06. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.09 billion.

“Univar Inc. (UNVR) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/univar-inc-unvr-research-coverage-started-at-evercore-isi.html.

In other Univar news, SVP Erik Viens sold 2,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $52,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,262.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates Viii Ltd. Cd&R sold 11,000,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $315,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,628,799 shares of company stock valued at $431,963,823. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Univar by 62.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Rest of World segment includes developing businesses in Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.