United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stake Decreased by Oxford Asset Management

Oxford Asset Management cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,855 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 25.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in United Rentals by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in United Rentals by 407.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) traded up 0.52% during trading on Monday, hitting $127.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,186 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $131.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. United Rentals had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The business earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post $9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/united-rentals-inc-uri-stake-decreased-by-oxford-asset-management.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Avondale Partners raised United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.40 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other news, insider Michael Kneeland sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $6,380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,862,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $300,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,371 shares of company stock valued at $13,097,003. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of equipment rental. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc (URNA) and subsidiaries of URNA. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts, general tools and light equipment, such as pressure washers, water pumps and power tools.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.