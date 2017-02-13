TripAdvisor’s (TRIP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Vetr downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $57.11 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.51.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. 285,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 2.02.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/tripadvisors-trip-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,128,581 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $779,867,000 after buying an additional 2,118,945 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $113,692,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $85,749,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 71.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,439 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $136,687,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,262,275 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $703,818,000 after buying an additional 599,887 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s flagship brand, is a travel Website. The Company operates in two segments. The Hotel segment’s services include making hotel room nights available for price comparison and booking, including instant booking feature, as well as subscription-based hotel products, such as Business Listings, and transaction-based hotel products, such as Jetsetter and Tingo.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.