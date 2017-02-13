TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report issued on Monday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $60.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr cut shares of TripAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $57.11 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.95 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.51.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded down 0.163% on Monday, hitting $51.915. The stock had a trading volume of 267,127 shares. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.398 and a beta of 2.02.

“TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/tripadvisor-inc-trip-earns-neutral-rating-from-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,387 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,552 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s flagship brand, is a travel Website. The Company operates in two segments. The Hotel segment’s services include making hotel room nights available for price comparison and booking, including instant booking feature, as well as subscription-based hotel products, such as Business Listings, and transaction-based hotel products, such as Jetsetter and Tingo.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.