Time Warner Inc. (TWX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Time Warner has outperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past one year. The company’s initiatives such as foraying into new markets and digital endeavors bode well, as evident from its positive earnings surprise streak for more than 20 straight quarters, including an earnings beat of 5% in fourth-quarter 2016. The company's investments in video content and technology continued to show results. Further, Time Warner’s significant international presence has helped broaden client base and product portfolio. Additionally, we believe that investments in programming, production and marketing, along with focus on operating and capital efficiencies augur well. However, decline in overall advertising spending and currency headwinds may adversely impact performance. On the other hand, AT&T has agreed to acquire Time Warner in an $85.4 billion deal. This prompted the company to suspend its share repurchase program in Oct 2016.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWX. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Time Warner from $105.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Time Warner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Albert Fried & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Time Warner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Time Warner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,855 shares. Time Warner has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.68.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Time Warner will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/time-warner-inc-twx-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Time Warner by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,028,720 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $241,117,000 after buying an additional 294,507 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Time Warner by 39.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,405 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital Corp raised its stake in Time Warner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital Corp now owns 6,291 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. raised its stake in Time Warner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 99,455 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Time Warner by 25.3% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 152,357 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.