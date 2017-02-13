Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Following Suncor Energy's solid Q4 results, we are taking a bullish stance on the company. Higher commodity prices, record production and aggressive cost reduction helped Canada’s biggest energy company come out with better-than-expected profit. Suncor's production rose to a record during the quarter, helped largely by its recent transactions to gain a majority stake in the massive Syncrude oil sands project. Importantly, SU's success in reducing cash costs have magnified the effects of rebound in oil prices. A 10% dividend boost and plans for share buyback are other positives in the Suncor story. Consequently, we think SU – which has outperformed the Zacks categorized 'Oil & Gas – Canadian Integrated' industry over the past 6 months – offers upside potential from current levels and label it as an attractive investment.”

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.75 to $31.28 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.81.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) traded down 0.047% during trading on Monday, hitting $31.695. The company had a trading volume of 591,920 shares. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.859 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy ‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Suncor Energy ‘s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 477.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

