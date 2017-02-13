Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Following Suncor Energy's solid Q4 results, we are taking a bullish stance on the company. Higher commodity prices, record production and aggressive cost reduction helped Canada’s biggest energy company come out with better-than-expected profit. Suncor's production rose to a record during the quarter, helped largely by its recent transactions to gain a majority stake in the massive Syncrude oil sands project. Importantly, SU's success in reducing cash costs have magnified the effects of rebound in oil prices. A 10% dividend boost and plans for share buyback are other positives in the Suncor story. Consequently, we think SU – which has outperformed the Zacks categorized 'Oil & Gas – Canadian Integrated' industry over the past 6 months – offers upside potential from current levels and label it as an attractive investment.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SU. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, November 21st. RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.81.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. 662,127 shares of the stock traded hands. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy ‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Suncor Energy ‘s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 477.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,056,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $148,272,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,416,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after buying an additional 843,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,222,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,976,000 after buying an additional 690,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,225,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

