Stifel Nicolaus Raises Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Price Target to $255.00

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.08.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) traded up 0.927% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.785. The company had a trading volume of 152,923 shares. The stock’s market cap is $16.67 billion. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $225.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post $13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cock Frans Georges De bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chistopher Wellborn sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,985,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,755.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 99,622 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and vinyl flooring. It operates in three segments: Global Ceramic, which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products; Flooring North America (Flooring NA), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl, including LVT, in a range of colors, textures and patterns, and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, chipboards and vinyl flooring products.

