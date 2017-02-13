Shopify Inc. (SHOP) PT Raised to $63.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. Vetr cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.19 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) traded up 2.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.40. 840,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Shopify has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The stock’s market cap is $5.02 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00.

This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/shopify-inc-shop-pt-raised-to-63-00-at-monness-crespi-hardt.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,400,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,735,000 after buying an additional 72,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 467,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 195,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 78,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the offering cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. The Company’s platform is designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Using a single interface, the Company’s merchants can design, set up and manage their business across multiple sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts and physical retail locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.