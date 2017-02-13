Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday morning. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Dundee Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) traded up 3.33% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,997 shares. Shopify has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company’s market cap is $5.08 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,400,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,735,000 after buying an additional 72,765 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 467,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 195,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 78,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the offering cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. The Company’s platform is designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Using a single interface, the Company’s merchants can design, set up and manage their business across multiple sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts and physical retail locations.

