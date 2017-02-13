Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $4,887,000 Position in Waters Corporation (WAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management held its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Waters Corporation comprises about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Waters Corporation were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 158,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) traded up 0.92% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.58. 110,962 shares of the stock traded hands. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $116.58 and a 1-year high of $162.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.72.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. Waters Corporation had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm earned $629 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post $7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Waters Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

In other Waters Corporation news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $6,698,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,395.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Terricciano sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $4,052,334.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,619.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services instrument systems, columns and other chemistry consumables that are integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The Company operates through two segments: Waters Division and TA Division.

