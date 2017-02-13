Prudential PLC Raises Position in Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.23% of Semtech Corporation worth $25,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Semtech Corporation by 36.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,442,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after buying an additional 648,271 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Semtech Corporation by 366.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 483,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 379,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Semtech Corporation by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,639,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,649,000 after buying an additional 351,724 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Semtech Corporation by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,894,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after buying an additional 253,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) traded up 0.30% on Monday, hitting $33.70. 360,120 shares of the stock were exchanged. Semtech Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter. Semtech Corporation had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other news, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $49,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,090.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Michael Wilson sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $374,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,845 shares of company stock worth $3,375,814. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech Corporation

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company’s product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability. It designs, develops and markets a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, surveillance video, active cable transceiver and backplane products used in enterprise computing, industrial, communications and consumer applications.

