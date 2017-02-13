Prudential PLC Has $23,443,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)

Prudential PLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,685 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC owned 1.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $23,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 95.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,588,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after buying an additional 776,556 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $21,197,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,408,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,202,000 after buying an additional 472,853 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $14,574,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) traded down 0.51% on Monday, hitting $39.20. 338,851 shares of the stock traded hands. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm earned $253.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 2,200 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $93,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 2,297 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $98,219.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,540.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,497 shares of company stock valued at $234,856. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

