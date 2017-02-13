Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) Stake Cut by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Papa John’s International accounts for about 3.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.39% of Papa John’s International worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 123.9% in the second quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $14,226,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,826,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,015,000 after buying an additional 96,094 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 35.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after buying an additional 89,590 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $6,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded down 2.3808% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.5425. 99,874 shares of the stock traded hands. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.6458 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/papa-johns-international-inc-pzza-stake-cut-by-sheets-smith-wealth-management.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. The Company operates restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. It operates in five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, domestic commissaries, North America franchising, international operations, and all other business units.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.