Oxford Asset Management Reduces Stake in TopBuild Corp. (BLD)

Oxford Asset Management cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,750 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management owned approximately 0.47% of TopBuild Corp. worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 29.9% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 326,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after buying an additional 75,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 303.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 75,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 56,721 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,372,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,952,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 112,055 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.55.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded TopBuild Corp. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

About TopBuild Corp.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). The Company’s Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

