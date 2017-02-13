Oxford Asset Management Increases Position in Cloud Peak Energy Inc (CLD)

Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) by 428.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,582 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 990,592 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management owned 2.07% of Cloud Peak Energy worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the third quarter worth $109,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloud Peak Energy during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cloud Peak Energy during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) traded up 2.14% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 975,888 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $338.07 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Cloud Peak Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cloud Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, December 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cloud Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River basin (PRB). The Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine, and the Spring Creek Mine. The Company operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Mines segment, and Logistics and Related Activities.

