Oxford Asset Management Has $9,594,000 Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Oxford Asset Management lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management owned about 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. New York Life Trust Co. raised its position in F5 Networks by 83.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 79.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 13.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 42.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded up 0.56% during trading on Monday, reaching $140.47. 1,020,827 shares of the company traded hands. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.90 and a 12 month high of $148.34. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business earned $516 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Wunderlich lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

In other F5 Networks news, COO Edward Julian Eames sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $591,867.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.36, for a total value of $318,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,524. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

