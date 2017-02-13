Oxford Asset Management Has $5,992,000 Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)

Oxford Asset Management lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,313 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management owned approximately 0.53% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 183,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 87,571 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,454,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) traded up 1.05% during trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 575,160 shares. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,573 shares of company stock worth $1,432,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

