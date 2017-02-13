Oxford Asset Management Cuts Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP)

Oxford Asset Management cut its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,911 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 66,733 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management owned 0.10% of TripAdvisor worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 40.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 688,183 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,480,000 after buying an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,517 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,350,583 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 98,694 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 71.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,439 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $136,687,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded down 1.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,123 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 2.02. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

“Oxford Asset Management Cuts Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/oxford-asset-management-cuts-stake-in-tripadvisor-inc-trip.html.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.11 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.95 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.51.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s flagship brand, is a travel Website. The Company operates in two segments. The Hotel segment’s services include making hotel room nights available for price comparison and booking, including instant booking feature, as well as subscription-based hotel products, such as Business Listings, and transaction-based hotel products, such as Jetsetter and Tingo.

