ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Vetr cut ON Semiconductor Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Pacific Crest reissued a buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) traded up 5.66% during trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. 21,424,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.96. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,746.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Hall sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 484,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,406 shares of company stock worth $11,317,009 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 269.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 96.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter.

About ON Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), standard products, image sensors and custom devices for customers to solve their design challenges in advanced electronic systems and products. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

