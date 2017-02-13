Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $98,293,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,348,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,938,000 after buying an additional 1,243,370 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.6% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,454,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,375,000 after buying an additional 818,229 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $25,259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,358,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,955,000 after buying an additional 780,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) traded up 1.63% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. 2,107,880 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.40. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 40.67%. The company earned $234.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (Omega) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in income producing healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities located throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

