Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $7,330,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 27.0% in the third quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) traded up 0.91% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.39. 72,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.40. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.15 and a 52-week high of $253.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Vetr upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.13 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $59,724.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,881. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $29,276.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,098 shares of company stock worth $260,548. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (Northrop Grumman) is a global security company. The Company provides systems, products and solutions in unmanned systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers (C4), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike aircraft, and logistics and modernization to Government and commercial customers across the world.

