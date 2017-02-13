Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Positive Rating for Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $129.91 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Axiom Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.75.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) traded down 0.23% on Monday, hitting $133.88. 3,248,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $386.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $1,877,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,625,560.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 809,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $95,002,202.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,176,414 shares of company stock worth $618,861,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

