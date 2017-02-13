National Securities Reiterates Sell Rating for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by National Securities in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “• PSEC reported NII/share of $0.24 for fiscal 2Q17, matching consensus and our own estimate. NIM (net investment margin) improved 26 bps Q/Q largely as a result of fee income increasing due to heavy repayments.



• NAV/share improved 2 cents Q/Q to $9.62 with $16.7 million of unrealized appreciation being offset by an under-earned dividend. We expect NAV/share will likely decrease through the remainder of fiscal 2017 before increasing modestly in fiscal 2018.



• CLO equity cash on cash yields decreased by 460 bps linked Q/Q to 21.5% and GAAP yields declined 130 bps to 14.8%. Management commented that they have a number of CLOs being refinanced which is positive for cash yields but this is offset by fewer reinvestment opportunities as the broadly syndicated loan market remains strongly bid.



• We expect the quarterly dividend to be reduced from $0.25/share to $0.21/share in fiscal 1Q18 as a result of lower yields on new investment opportunities relative to legacy, higher yielding positions being rotated out of.



• We are revising our fiscal 2017 NII/share estimate from $0.93 to $0.92 and our fiscal 2018 NII/share estimate from $0.93 to $0.91.



“

PSEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prospect Capital Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) traded up 0.9879% on Monday, reaching $9.1899. 284,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Prospect Capital Corporation had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Corporation will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Prospect Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

In related news, CFO Brian H. Oswald acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation by 40.2% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 3,214,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 921,221 shares in the last quarter. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,481,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 260,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,494,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

