National Securities Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “• PSEC reported NII/share of $0.24 for fiscal 2Q17, matching consensus and our own estimate. NIM (net investment margin) improved 26 bps Q/Q largely as a result of fee income increasing due to heavy repayments.



• NAV/share improved 2 cents Q/Q to $9.62 with $16.7 million of unrealized appreciation being offset by an under-earned dividend. We expect NAV/share will likely decrease through the remainder of fiscal 2017 before increasing modestly in fiscal 2018.



• CLO equity cash on cash yields decreased by 460 bps linked Q/Q to 21.5% and GAAP yields declined 130 bps to 14.8%. Management commented that they have a number of CLOs being refinanced which is positive for cash yields but this is offset by fewer reinvestment opportunities as the broadly syndicated loan market remains strongly bid.



• We expect the quarterly dividend to be reduced from $0.25/share to $0.21/share in fiscal 1Q18 as a result of lower yields on new investment opportunities relative to legacy, higher yielding positions being rotated out of.



• We are revising our fiscal 2017 NII/share estimate from $0.93 to $0.92 and our fiscal 2018 NII/share estimate from $0.93 to $0.91.



Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) traded up 0.846% during trading on Monday, hitting $9.177. 704,661 shares of the company traded hands. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Prospect Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 47.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Corporation will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Prospect Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

In other news, CFO Brian H. Oswald acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $40,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 485,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Prospect Capital Corporation by 8.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital Corporation by 33.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

