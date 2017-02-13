Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) is Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing Company accounts for 2.2% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Company were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 9.0% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 341,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,168 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.95. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $112.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Molson Coors Brewing Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing Company from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $152.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

In other Molson Coors Brewing Company news, Chairman Geoffrey E. Molson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.75 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Hunter sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $585,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,078,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

