Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 131.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) traded up 1.63% on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,880 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.40. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 40.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $234.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 target price on Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (Omega) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in income producing healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities located throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

