LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Instinet boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) traded up 0.39% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.22. 2,643,580 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $97.64.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.25. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The company earned $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries NV news, major shareholder Ai New Holdings 2 Llc sold 3,032,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $279,771,405.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a global chemical company. The Company’s segments include Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining, and Technology. Its O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins, including ethylene and ethylene co-products, and polyolefins.

