J P Morgan Chase & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) traded down 0.150% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.335. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,107 shares. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.319 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

“J P Morgan Chase & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/j-p-morgan-chase-co-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-lloyds-banking-group-plc-lyg.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 217.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 33,056 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 2,937.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 67,212 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.