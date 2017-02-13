Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s (IPG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPG. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) to $27.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. S&P Equity Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) traded up 1.16% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 626,233 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.60. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business earned $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 5,388.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 76.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) by 18.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc (IPG) is an advertising and marketing services company. IPG’s companies are engaged in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. The Company operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

