Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insulet Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Insulet Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Insulet Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) traded down 0.94% on Monday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 240,780 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.41 billion. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.

“Insulet Corporation’s (PODD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/13/insulet-corporations-podd-hold-rating-reiterated-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

In other Insulet Corporation news, CEO Patrick J. Sullivan bought 40,000 shares of Insulet Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $1,355,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley A. Thomas bought 3,100 shares of Insulet Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 49,700 shares of company stock worth $1,705,015. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Insulet Corporation by 53.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,078,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Insulet Corporation by 766.9% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 312,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Insulet Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,553,000 after buying an additional 124,551 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The OmniPod System consists of the OmniPod, a small, self-adhesive disposable tubeless OmniPod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.